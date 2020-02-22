Cone, Simonson place third; Moser claims fourth at state wrestling.

Seniors Peyton Cone and Eli Simonson of Archbishop Bergan earned third place and Fremont High junior Garret Moser finished fourth in the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships Saturday morning at CHI Health Center.
Cone, who won the Class D 220-pound title last season, defeated Wayne Moore of David City 8-3 in the first tiebreaker to claim third in Class C.
Cone pinned Nathan Coley of Mitchell in 2:32 earlier to reach the third-place match. Cone ended with an overall record of 41-2.
Simonson pinned CJ Hoevet of Ord in 1:51 of the Class C third-place match at heavyweight.
Earlier, Simonson pinned Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia in 2:16 to reach the third-place match. Simonson ended his season with a record of 39-8.
Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South avenged a first-day loss to Moser in the Class A 220-pound bracket to claim third place by decision, 5-2.
Moser defeated Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island 8-7 earlier in the day to reach the third-place match. Moser finished the season with a 39-9 record.
Also placing for Bergan was senior Dylan Marchand, who finished sixth in Class C 160-pounds.
Marchand lost 6-2 to Gavin Hinrichs of Fllmore Central 6-2 in the third-place match. Jaxson Jones of Twin River pinned Marchand in :32 earlier in the day.
Bergan sophomore Caden Arps wrestled in the Class C 120-pound final later on Saturday.
Other wrestlers from the area earned a medal Saturday. Logan View and Wahoo High each had three wrestlers medal; Arlington had two; and North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, and Wahoo Bishop Neumann had one wrestler each earn a medal.
Arlington's Hunter Glmore (132) and Kobe Wilkins (182) earned Class B third place. Teammates Josh Miller (160) and Remington Gay (285) will wrestle later in Saturday's finals.
Also in Class B, Wahoo High's Peyten Walling (152) placed third, Kole Bordovsky (195) was fourth and Malachi Bordovsky (120) finished sixth.
Logan View's Logan Booth placed third in Class C, 220-pounds while teammates Jacob McGee (106) and Dru Mueller (120) placed fourth.
Wahoo Bishop Neumann's Seth Fairbanks (138) won his fifth-place match. Teammate Aaron Ohnoutka (106) wrestles later in the finals.
Ethan Mullaly (152) of North Bend and aTom Maline (170) of Oakland-Craig finished sixth.
In Class D, Howells-Dodge ended with four medal winners.
Carter Throener (220) placed third, Kyle Pickhinke (285) placed fourth, Wyatt Hegemann (170) placed fifth, Trevor Schumacher (182) placed sixth.