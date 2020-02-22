Cone, Simonson place third; Moser claims fourth at state wrestling.

Seniors Peyton Cone and Eli Simonson of Archbishop Bergan earned third place and Fremont High junior Garret Moser finished fourth in the NSAA State Individual Wrestling Championships Saturday morning at CHI Health Center.

Cone, who won the Class D 220-pound title last season, defeated Wayne Moore of David City 8-3 in the first tiebreaker to claim third in Class C.

Cone pinned Nathan Coley of Mitchell in 2:32 earlier to reach the third-place match. Cone ended with an overall record of 41-2.

Simonson pinned CJ Hoevet of Ord in 1:51 of the Class C third-place match at heavyweight.

Earlier, Simonson pinned Eric Escobar of Wilber-Clatonia in 2:16 to reach the third-place match. Simonson ended his season with a record of 39-8.

Tyler Robinson of Papillion-La Vista South avenged a first-day loss to Moser in the Class A 220-pound bracket to claim third place by decision, 5-2.

Moser defeated Alex Rodriguez of Grand Island 8-7 earlier in the day to reach the third-place match. Moser finished the season with a 39-9 record.

Also placing for Bergan was senior Dylan Marchand, who finished sixth in Class C 160-pounds.

