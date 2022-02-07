Connect Four - Tigers notch fourth straight win

Fremont won it’s fourth straight game Friday, topping Lincoln High 56-49.

“We talked about grinding our offense all week,” said Fremont coach Mark Williams “We had too many turnovers in the first half, but in the second half we sured that up.”

Both teams were deadlocked at 19 at the halftime break.

An 8-0 run by the Tigers at the heart of the third quarter - fueled by five points from Carter Sintek, who finished with 10 - gave Fremont a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Fremont took a 33-28 lead into the final eight minutes of action.

A corner three by Drew Sellon took Fremont to it’s largest lead of the night at 43-35 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Links whittled the advantage down to three, 52-49, by the 27.9 seconds mark, but four-straight made free throws by Sellon sealed the win.

Fremont went 16 of 20 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter including a perfect 10 of 10 mark from Sellon.

“That’s how you win games and sometimes that’s been a bugaboo for us,” Sellon said.

Sellon finished with a team-leading 18 points, with all of his points coming in the second half and 15 in the fourth quarter.

“He is a tremendous athlete and that’s a good place to start,” said Williams. “I think we are putting him in good spots to be successful.

During Fremont’s four-game win streak, Sellon is averaging 11 points and he has scored in double-figures in six of the last eight games.

“We allow our guards to get downhill and get to the rim and it’s easier for me to score,” Sellon said. “That’s what suits me. I’m not much of a shooter, I have blossomed as a shooter this year, which is kind of nice, but I’d say I’m a slasher.”

Mason Limbach joined Sellon and Sintek in double-figures with 10 as eight different Tigers found their way into the scoring column including 12 points from the bench.

“Those things give us a little bit of depth and keep our starters fresh,” Williams said.

Fremont’s win streak will be put to the test Tuesday as the Tigers host Grand Island (8-9) and University of Virginia commit Isaac Traudt. The 6’9” senior is averaging a near double-double with 24 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

“It’s good to get some wins on the year, but we’ve got a tough one Tuesday against Traudt,” Sellon said. “ We’ve got a plan for him and give it our all and try and get five.”

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

