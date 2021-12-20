Connor Christ hits auto time at Elkhorn Invite

The Fremont swim team competed at the Elkhorn Invite Saturday, finishing fourth on the girls side and fifth on the boys side.

“Hitting in season best times was the main goal and all the swimmers were dropping time in almost every event,” said Fremont coach David Struble. “It's a great meet to see where the times are before Christmas break.”

Connor Christ put out the highlight for Fremont, swimming an automatic qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing second in 1:0183. He also finished 11th in the 50 freestyle.

John Monson added a third place finish in the 200 freestyle and a sith place finish in the 100 backstroke.

Landon Lamson notched a fifth place finish in the 100 backstroke.

The Tigers 200 medley relay team of Lamson, Christ, John Monson and Cade ARnett turned in a 1:45.36 to take third, shaving four seconds off their best time of the year.

Fremont’s 200 freestyle relay team of Connor Christ, Gabe Christ, Lamson and Arnett took fourth.

Karsen Jesse led the Lady Tigers, claiming fourth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle.

She was also in Fremont’s 200 medley relay team, along with Jane Busboom, Ryleigh Schroeter and Elisabeth Meyer, which finished fourth with a new season best time of 1:57.57.

Fremont’s 200 freestyle relay team - Schroeter, Grace Blick, Lucy Dillon and Meyer - notched a 1:46.99 to take fifth.

Schroeter netted a seventh place finish as an individual in the 100 backstroke.

In the 400 freestyle, Jesse, Madelyn Buck, Blick and Dillon combined to finish sixth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0