Connor Christ sets new school record in 100-yard breaststroke

Fremont swimming hosted a triangular with Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln North Star Thursday night with the both the boys and girls teams beating North Star and losing to Pius X.
Sophomore Connor Christ set a new school record at the meet, clocking a time of 1:01.01 in the 100-yard breaststroke to beat his own previous best time and secure an automatic state bid.
The boys 200-yard medley relay team—Landon Lamson, Nathaniel McClellan, John Monson and Christ—dropped a half second off their best time of the year to move up to No. 6 in the state standings.
Christ also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Monsoon added an individual first place finish in the 200 intermediate.
McClellan won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52 seconds and he also finished runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke
Cade Arnett finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:12.72.
The Tigers 200-yard free relay—Josh Iossi, Christ, Arnett and McClellan—placed second in the event.
On the girls side, Karsen Jesse and Madelyn Buck each claimed first place individual finishes.
Jesse won a pair of races, taking the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.40 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.43.
Buck won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.63 and also claimed second in th 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:06.96.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kiera Spilinek, Hannah Havekost, Elisabeth Meyer and Buck finished second in the race. The Lady Tigers also claimed a runner-up and third place finish in the 200-medley relay behind Pius.
Lucy Dillon, Grace Blick, Ellie Schiemann and Jesse combined to take second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Spilinek set a new season best in the 500-yard freestyle to finish third in the event.
Fremont returns to the pool at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at home against Omaha Burke and Lincoln East.