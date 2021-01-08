Connor Christ sets new school record in 100-yard breaststroke

Fremont swimming hosted a triangular with Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln North Star Thursday night with the both the boys and girls teams beating North Star and losing to Pius X.

Sophomore Connor Christ set a new school record at the meet, clocking a time of 1:01.01 in the 100-yard breaststroke to beat his own previous best time and secure an automatic state bid.

The boys 200-yard medley relay team—Landon Lamson, Nathaniel McClellan, John Monson and Christ—dropped a half second off their best time of the year to move up to No. 6 in the state standings.

Christ also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Monsoon added an individual first place finish in the 200 intermediate.

McClellan won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52 seconds and he also finished runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke

Cade Arnett finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:12.72.

The Tigers 200-yard free relay—Josh Iossi, Christ, Arnett and McClellan—placed second in the event.

On the girls side, Karsen Jesse and Madelyn Buck each claimed first place individual finishes.