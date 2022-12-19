Connor Christ wins 100-yard breaststroke at Elkhorn Invite

The Fremont swim team took part in its first meet of the season Saturday, with the boys finishing sixth out of 11 teams and the girls taking fifth out of 14 teams at the Elkhorn Invite.

The boys tallied 107 points while the girls amassed 99.

The Tigers top finisher was Connor Christ. He won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.95, six seconds faster than the rest of the field.

Christ accounted for 21 points for Fremont, finishing eighth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.89 and also swam in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200-yard medley, John Monson, Christ, Jacob Hanson and Cade Arnett took third with a combined time of 1:44.79.

Monson, Gabe Christ, Cade Arnett and Connor Christ finished fifth, clocking in at 1:35.99.

Fremont’s third relay, the 400-yard freestyle, took sixth as Gabe Christ, Garrett Nielsen, Micah Moore and Hanson swam a 3:54.65.

Other individual placers for the Fremont boys included Monson taking fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle as well as Moore placing 12th in the 500-yard freestyle.

Ryleigh Schroeter was the top finisher on the girls side, claiming fourth place in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best 5:38.89. She also had a sixth place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.

The Tigers top relay was a fifth place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, swam by Jane Busboom, Charlotte Vech, Schroeter and Madelyn Buck.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Buck, Chroeter, Kiera Spilinek and Busboom earned a sixth place finish as did the group of Aleyah Hansen, Kami Spilinek, Vech and Alexis Rasmussen in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Buck added a fifth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.84 while Vech notched a ninth place finish in the 200-yard intermediate with a time of 2:29.23.

Fremont returns to the pool at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, hosting Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X.