Cooper inks with Augustana softball

Ella Cooper will be taking her softball talents to the University of Augustana.

The senior announced her commitment to the Division II school in January of this year, but after putting pen to paper Wednesday at Fremont’s signing day ceremony, she’s officially a Viking.

“It’s exciting to have it all done and now go out there and play for fun,” Cooper said.

The senior picked Augustana over the University of South Dakota and Northern Iowa

“The culture within the program, it just felt like the right place to be," Cooper said.

The Vikings' success didn't hurt either.

Augustana went 50-10 last spring, winning the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference league title and played in its five-straight NCAA Division II tournament, reaching the Central Region title game.

“I didn’t care about the division, I just wanted to go somewhere where I could compete for a national championship,” Cooper said.

A four-year standout for Fremont in the circle and at the plate, Cooper will continue to pitch in college and possibly sprinkle in some time in the outfield.

"The people that I spent it with and going out there and playing with your best friends that you've known since you were a child while having fun and winning games," Cooper said on her favorite memory from her time in a Tigers uniform.

In her senior year, Cooper hit .533 at the plate while compiling 257 strikeouts, guiding Fremont to a 28-13 record. She finishes her career with 897 strikeouts.

Cooper was named to both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star Class A Second-Team as a pitcher.