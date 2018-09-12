Annie Cooper and Makenzie Ridder drove in three runs apiece to lead Fremont High School to an 8-5 win over Lincoln Pius on Tuesday night in a doubleheader at Schilke Fields.
Pius downed the Tigers 9-7 in the second game to earn a split.
The Tigers took command of the first game with a six-run first inning.
Mikayla Paulson led off with a walk. Carlie Neuhaus singled and Jaylee Cone was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cooper followed with a two-run double. Jewel Ashbrook’s RBI ground out made it 3-0. After Tori Baker walked, Ridder launched a two-run double to left. Paulson’s single brought in the final run of the inning.
Pius cut the lead to 6-2 in the fourth on Izzy Lesiak’s two-run home run, but the Tigers scored two more in the fifth.
Cooper led off with a solo home run. Ashbrook walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Mallory Schleicher. Baker doubled to put runners at second and third before Ridder’s sacrifice fly scored Schleicher.
Pius scored three times in the sixth, but Ashbrook prevented the Thunderbolts from getting any closer.
Ashbrook threw a complete game and allowed five earned runs on 12 hits and a walk. She struck out four.
Cooper and Ridder had two hits apiece.
“Annie and Makenzie had a great game at the plate accounting for the majority of our runs batted in,” Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. “They were both very patient and got the pitches that they were looking for.”
Fremont also broke to a first-inning lead in the second game.
With one out, Neuhaus singled. Courtesy runner Kylie Phillips entered the game and moved to second when Cone walked. Cooper’s RBI single made it 1-0 with Cone moving to third. On a delayed double steal — with the throw going to second — Cone scored.
Pius scored four times in the fourth and once in the fifth to go up 5-2.
The Tigers regained the lead in the fifth. Schleicher singled and Paulson reached on an error to put runners at the corners. After Paulson stole second, Pius retired the next two hitters. Cooper continued her strong offensive day by singling home Schleicher and Paulson. Ashbrook then launched a two-run homer to left.
A two-run homer in the sixth and another long ball in the seventh put the Bolts up 9-6. Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning accounted for the final run of the night.
Cooper went 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored to lead the Tigers. Mallory Schleicher had two hits, including a double.
“Annie had another great game at the plate,” Schleicher said. “I really liked her approach.”
Schleicher said the fourth inning proved to be costly for FHS.
“We gave up a few unearned runs in the fourth that came back to bite us,” he said. “We need to eliminate things like that so we can start turning some of these splits into sweeps.”
Neuhaus tossed a complete game and took the loss.
Paulson, Neuhaus, Ashbrook, Baker and Aleesha Broussard had one hit each.
The Tigers, 13-5, play at Lincoln Southeast Thursday before facing Grand Island on Friday in the Omaha Westside Tournament on Friday.