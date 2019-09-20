Ella Cooper cooled off a hot Lincoln Southeast lineup in the second game of a softball doubleheader on Thursday night at the Schilke Complex.
The result helped Fremont High School split a doubleheader with the Knights. LSE won the opener 11-1 in six innings while the Tigers won Game 2 9-0 in five innings.
Cooper only allowed three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out three to help the Tigers improve to 8-11.
"Ella threw a gem tonight," Fremont coach Mike Schleicher said. "She really cooled off their batters who were so hot in Game 1. Her defense played error-free behind her. I was so pleased with our defensive unit as a whole in Game 2."
Cooper had plenty of offensive support, too. Carlie Neuhaus went 3-for-3, including a grand slam and a double. She scored twice and stole a base.
"Carlie had a big night," Schleicher said. "We talked about being more patient in the second game, working the count and finding your pitch. She executed that to perfection."
Makenzie Ridder's solo blast to lead off the bottom of the second gave Cooper all the run support she would need. The Tigers added a run later in the inning on an Anna Prauner double, a single by Neuhaus and a RBI ground out by Moriah Cash.
Fremont made it 4-0 in the fourth. Prauner singled and moved to third on Neuhaus' double. One run came in on a passed ball and Cash knocked in Neuhaus with a single.
Aleesha Broussard's RBI single in the fifth made it 5-0. Neuhaus ended the game later in the inning with a grand slam that also scored Ridder, courtesy runner Emerson Gilfry and Prauner.
In the opener, Rylan Ewoldt hit two homers and drove in six to spark Southeast. Karis Gifford tossed a four-hitter to earn the win.
The Tigers trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the first. Tori Baker led off with a single to right and advanced to second on a passed ball. Mallory Schleicher's bunt moved Baker to third. Cooper brought the run in with a ground out.
Ewoldt's three-run homer was the key blow in LSE's six-run third. The Knights added four more in the sixth.
Baker had two hits for the Tigers while Neuhaus and Cooper had one each.
Neuhaus took the loss. She struck out three.
The Tigers are off this weekend before playing doubleheaders at Columbus on Monday and Grand Island on Tuesday.