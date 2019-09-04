LINCOLN -- Lincoln Christian overcame a one-set deficit to down Fremont Bergan 14-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-21 in prep volleyball Tuesday night.
"The match was a classic Nebraska Centennial Conference battle," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "The Lady Knights came out on fire in the first game and in the second game it was back-and-forth with a lot of digs and a lot of defense going on."
Wewel said the third and fourth sets were also back-and-forth battles. She credited the Crusaders' defense with swinging the match to the host school.
"They brought up a lot of our hits," Wewel said. "But I was really pleased with the way our girls played. They battled for each and every point and put their heart and soul into the match."
Senior Allie DeGroff led the Lady Knights with 11 kills and four aces. Junior Lauren Baker had seven kills and three blocks while Emma Walz added six kills, an ace serve and two blocks.
Hannah Frost recorded four kills, four aces and two blocks. Kaia McIntyre finished with 35 set assists, three kills and an ace.
In junior varsity play, the Crusaders beat Bergan 20-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Bergan, 1-1, will play North Bend at 6:30 and Tekamah-Herman at 7:30 on Thursday night at Wisner-Pilger in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
Lincoln Christian wins its second match in a row and improves to 5-1. The Crusaders will compete on Saturday in the Wahoo High Tournament. Other schools scheduled to compete include: Concordia, Crete, Omaha Roncalli and Ord.