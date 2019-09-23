The Fremont High School freshmen football team downed Columbus 48-14 on Thursday.
Hudson Cunnings had touchdown runs of 1 yard and 5 yards. He threw a pair of scoring passes to Jackson Cyza (36 and 61 yards). He also tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Domanik Escovedo.
Escovedo threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ben Avalos while Benny Alfaro had a 14-yard scoring run. Cunnings had a two-point conversion run while Edgar Morales kicked four conversions.
Jordan Baumert intercepted a pass while Titus Richardson recovered a fumble. Caleb Wagner forced two fumbles.
Other top players included: Jaden Frink, Nick Hart, Kaden Karnatz, Cal Miller, Brayden Reeder, Bryce Reeson and Ashton Swinscoe.
In the "B" game where no score was kept, Devin Lange, Cory Jensen, Jacob Yurk, Ethan Bogenreif and Kolby Radford were the top players.
Fremont, 2-1, host Lincoln High on Thursday.