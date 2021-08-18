Cupboard full for Fremont volleyball

First-year Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen feels pretty good about the team she is inheriting.
“We have almost our full team back with a .500 record and multiple games where I felt we were in it until the very end, so I feel like coach (Cindy) Kostek has left me the cupboard full,” Nelsen said.
Fremont returns the majority of their starting line-up off a 11-13 squad a year ago.
“They are hungry, they want to put Fremont on the map and that leaves my job pretty easy,” Nelsen said.
That hunger manifested itself over the summer with greater than 80% attendance at both open gyms and weights.
“They have bought in over the summer,” Nelsen said.
Nelsen served as the junior varsity coach for the Lady Tigers for the past three seasons, making for a smooth transition.
“I didn’t exactly know the ins-and-outs, but I came in knowing a lot and I didn’t feel like we had to take a lot of time getting to know them or them me,” Nelsen said. “I feel like we’ve been able to step right in and take off from where we left off last fall.”
One change this fall for the Tigers will be the jersey color for senior Elise Estudillo, who is taking over the libero spot for Fremont.
“One big thing we’ve been able to do is move Elise Estudillo to libero,” Nelsen said. “It’s a job she has wanted for a long time, but in the past we needed her hitting. ...She has owned that spot.”
Estudillo was part of a core of hitters for Fremont, who all finished the year north of 100 kills.
All of the core returns for the Tigers including Ellah Hofer, Grace Williams and Mya Bolden.
A multitude of offensive weapons will allow the Tigers to be a bit more improvisational with their attacks.
“One thing, I felt like we were a little scripted in the past,” Nelsen said.
One area Nelsen is looking to make an improvement on is the service line. The Tigers made a service error on 10% of their serves last fall.
“We need to toughen our serve, that’s big,” Nelsen said. “I felt like if we could serve tough we can play with just about anybody.”
Fremont’s first action of the year comes on Saturday, Aug. 21, in a jamboree.
The Tigers first official game of the fall is their home opener Thursday, Aug. 26, against Columbus.