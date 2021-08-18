Cupboard full for Fremont volleyball

First-year Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen feels pretty good about the team she is inheriting.

“We have almost our full team back with a .500 record and multiple games where I felt we were in it until the very end, so I feel like coach (Cindy) Kostek has left me the cupboard full,” Nelsen said.

Fremont returns the majority of their starting line-up off a 11-13 squad a year ago.

“They are hungry, they want to put Fremont on the map and that leaves my job pretty easy,” Nelsen said.

That hunger manifested itself over the summer with greater than 80% attendance at both open gyms and weights.

“They have bought in over the summer,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen served as the junior varsity coach for the Lady Tigers for the past three seasons, making for a smooth transition.

“I didn’t exactly know the ins-and-outs, but I came in knowing a lot and I didn’t feel like we had to take a lot of time getting to know them or them me,” Nelsen said. “I feel like we’ve been able to step right in and take off from where we left off last fall.”