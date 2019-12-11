LINCOLN -- College View Academy held off the challenge of Cedar Bluffs on Tuesday by defeating the Wildcats 37-32 in girls prep basketball.
"We faced some adversity early on in the game, but our girls showed some resiliency and clawed their way back into the game," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said.
Skylar Shanahan led the Wildcats with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Nevaeh Patyk, Emmy Brown and Elly Campbell scored six points each. Faith Hansen had three while Alyssa Classen added one.
Shanahan added five steals and Patyk had four.
The Wildcats host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Thursday night.