D-1 No. 2 Bergan falls to C-2 No. 3 GACC

Bergan hung with Class C-2 No. 3 Guardian Angel Central Catholic for most of Thursday night’s clash, but a barrage of three’s late by the Bluejays left the Class D-1 No. 2 Knights with a 48-38 loss.

The two ranked squads went back-and-forth in the opening quarter with GACC pulling ahead 13-12 with a steal and a lay-up in the final five seconds of the frame.

The process repeated in the second quarter with the Bluejays swiping an inbounds pass to take a 23-22 lead into the locker room.

“You get a little bit different momentum swing going into the half with them taking the lead as opposed to maybe us maintaining the lead,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

Bergan’s offense ground to a halt after the intermission with GACC switching up it’s zone look to a 3-2.

“We stood around alot against the 3-2,” Pribnow said. “We focused a lot on the 2-3 this past week and a lot on the press break and I thought we did really well against both of those.”

Adisyn Mendlik, who finished with nine points, had the lone points in the quarter, knocking down a 3-point shot five minutes into the third frame, tying the game at 25-25.

GACC closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run to go into the fourth quarter leading 31-25.

Bergan got the majority of it’s offense from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter with Carlee Hapke, who led Bergan in scoring with 10 points, knocking down back-to-back three’s and Summer Bojanski adding a triple of her own.

The Bluejays matched the Knights with Livia Hunke, who led all scorers with 16, and Isabel Hass combining for three 3-pointers in the same stretch.

“It seemed like you’d get really close and then they hit a couple big outside shots and expand that lead back to nine points again and you feel like you can’t get your head above water,” Pribnow said.

Bergan did not score a point from inside the arc in the second half until three minutes remained on Kaitlyn Mlnarik lay-up. The Bluejays held Mlnarik, the Knights’ leading scorer, to six points - four coming in the fourth quarter.

“They caught us off guard a little bit and we just stood around a little bit against it and didn’t really look to get the ball into the paint like we did in the first half,” Pribnow said. “They are so good at getting their hands in the passing lanes.”

Bergan will face it’s second ranked team in a higher classification in as many games Saturday, travelling to Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central.

“When we get to this point in our schedule, we have a lot of good teams (scheduled) and it just doesn’t get a whole lot easier, but we have a group of girls that are going to battle,” Pribnow said.

Tip-off is set for 3:15 p.m.

