Several members of the Fremont High School girls cross country team competed in a non-sanctioned race on Sunday in the Nike Heartland Regional Championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Tigers competed against other Nebraska runners as well as athletes from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
“We had girls that ran in two separate races,” FHS girls coach Jake Smrcina said. “There was the open race and that championship race that you had to qualify for.”
In the championship race, sophomore Elli Dahl, the gold medalist in the Class A state race last month in Kearney, finished 18th in 18:04.
“Elli’s time is a new school record and easily the best Fremont girls finish,” Smrcina said. “The top 21 in the race earn all-region, so she got that as well.”
Senior Myia Johnson was 141st in 19:27. Emily Nau (151st in 19:36), Lucy Dillon (158th in 19:40), Shelby Bracker (182nd in 19:42) and Mara Hemmer (19:58) also competed.
Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz finished 11th in the girls race while another Spartan runner, freshman Kylie Muma, was 67th.
In the team race, East was 14th with the Tigers 19th. Another Heartland Athletic Conference school, Lincoln Southwest, was 23rd.
In the boys race, Liem Chot, the all-class Nebraska champion from Lincoln North Star, finished 61st.
Lincoln Southwest had a sixth-place finish in the 31-team field. Jack Nolley led the Southwest team in 56th place. The FHS boys didn’t compete in the race.
In the girls’ open race, Alex Sasse of the Tigers was 188th in 20:41. Avry LaFavor was 238th in 20:58 while Maddi Grosse placed 619th in 23:50. Jenna Knuppel (623rd in 23:51), Janice Nelsen (634th in 24:00) and Skylar McDuffee (703rd in 25:10) also competed.