Dahl claims individual title as Tigers see how they stack up at Harold Scott Invite

Five teams ranked inside the top 10 and three teams receiving votes in the latest Class A coaches poll were on hand for the event.

“We came here to measure up where we were against the best teams in Nebraska and minus Millard West, the top five teams are here, so it was a good litmus test for us to see where we are at and just what things we need to work on and adjust.

Six points separated runner-up finisher Elkhorn South and Fremont in fourth place as the Tigers finished with a team score of 101. Lincoln East won with a team score of 50.

“It’s a real dogfight right now,” Smrcina said. “Lincoln East is by far and away the title favorite, but there is a real dogfight for that amongst five or six teams and it’s going to be really fun to see how all the dust settles.”

Fremont was without the score of the Tigers normal third runner Maris Dahl, who started the race, but did not finish.

Lucy Dillon made a late sprint up the shoot to capture fifth place in a time of 20:16.

Smrcina credited Dillon for also running like an experienced racer.