Dahl, Fremont girls finish fourth at Augustana Twilight meet

The Fremont girls cross country team opened the season with a fourth place finish at the Augustana Twilight race Friday night, competing against some of the top running talent from across the region.

"It was refreshing to get back out there and one of the girls put it as race some other colors rather than just ourselves at practice," said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina. "We needed to get a baseline to see where things were at and you can only get so much of that at practice and at some point you just have to jump into the deep end."

Senior Elli Dahl started her final fall in a Tiger uniform with a fourth place finish, trailing only three of the top runners in South Dakota.

"It sure was nice to see her just do what she does best and that's run fast and chase people," Smrcina said.

Dahl clocked in a 18:22.04 on a course that Fremont and other schools at the meet measured to be longer than the listed 5k.

"It's about as solid of a performance as she has had and to start off the season with that, it kind of was an exclamation point that she ended track on a high note, but she is looking to carry that over and take things to the next level this fall," Smrcina said.