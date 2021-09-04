Dahl, Fremont girls finish fourth at Augustana Twilight meet

The Fremont girls cross country team opened the season with a fourth place finish at the Augustana Twilight race Friday night, competing against some of the top running talent from across the region.
"It was refreshing to get back out there and one of the girls put it as race some other colors rather than just ourselves at practice," said Fremont coach Jake Smrcina. "We needed to get a baseline to see where things were at and you can only get so much of that at practice and at some point you just have to jump into the deep end."
Senior Elli Dahl started her final fall in a Tiger uniform with a fourth place finish, trailing only three of the top runners in South Dakota.
"It sure was nice to see her just do what she does best and that's run fast and chase people," Smrcina said.
Dahl clocked in a 18:22.04 on a course that Fremont and other schools at the meet measured to be longer than the listed 5k.
"It's about as solid of a performance as she has had and to start off the season with that, it kind of was an exclamation point that she ended track on a high note, but she is looking to carry that over and take things to the next level this fall," Smrcina said.
Lucy Dillon secured a top 25 finish, closing out with a time of 19:57.23 for 22nd place.
Maris Dahl finished just outside of the top 25 in 26th, clocking in at 20:04.12.
Rounding out the team score was Taylor McCabe, running in her first ever cross country race. The senior finished 98th in 21:36.18.
Also running in the varsity race were Avry LaFavor (111, 21:49.41), Jenna Knuppel (131, 22:09.64) and Ayva Darmento (134, 22:11.90).
Developing the backend of the Tigers line-up will be an emphasis this fall for Fremont.
"I think at times these last few years, we've been so deep and so good on the front end that a lot of things, I won't say were easy, but we didn't struggle with and we were so deep that nobody had to be a superstar," Smrcina said. "This year, graduating Shelby (Bracker), Mara (Hemmer) and Emily (Nau) it's really going to be a tale of how much those younger girls can develop."
Fremont also had a strong showing in the JV 4k, taking seventh as a team.
Maddi Grosse was the top placer, finishing 23rd in 17:47.08.
Fremont hosts its home cross country meet Thursday, Sept. 9, at Valley View Golf Course.