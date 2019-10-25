KEARNEY — Fremont High School girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina isn’t surprised by anything Elli Dahl is able to accomplish on a cross country course.
After Friday afternoon, no one else will be either.
Dahl, a sophomore, captured the Class A state individual championship in an exciting fashion at the Kearney Country Club. She edged Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz at the tape. Dahl won in 18:35.59 while Schutz finished in 18:35.97.
“Berlyn had a lead of about 25 meters at one point, but with about 600 (meters) left, Elli found another gear,” Smrcina said. “It tells you a lot about Elli. She doesn’t like to lose and is a bulldog out there. She hung in there and clawed back. With about 50 meters left, Elli did what she does and that is win. It may not be pretty or it may not be this or that, but at the end of the day, Elli knows how to win.”
Dahl’s performance, the best in all four classes, helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the team race. East won the championship with 39 points while the Tigers were next with 59. Papillion-La Vista South, led by third-place finisher Kaylie Crews, was next with 85.
East’s championship was not unexpected. Many pundits predicted that the Spartans would repeat their Class A title performance of 2018. Smrcina had said throughout the season that East might be the all-time best girls squad in the state.
“Our girls didn’t really know how to act when we found out we were second,” Smrcina said. “The way that I put it to them was that it took the best team in the history of the state of Nebraska to beat them today. I think that says a lot. East’s fifth girl (Jenna Muma) ran a 19:22 and that was very impressive. It took that type of performance to beat us.
“Hats off to Lincoln East because they were better than us today, but as far as running our race, our team did great. Most of our girls ran close to their PRs (personal records) and battled the whole way.”
Fremont had five runners finish in the top 19. Junior Mara Hemmer placed 10th in 19:12.43. Sophomore Lucy Dillon was 15th in 19:25.26 while junior Shelby Bracker (19:41.21) and senior Myia Johnson (19:41.60) were 18th and 19th, respectively.
“It is awesome for Lucy to get a medal because she is probably more of a sprinter,” said Smrcina of Dillon, who finished sixth in the Class A 400 meters at state track in May. “Myia and Shelby also ran great races.”
Sophomore Mia Wagner was 37th in 20:07.29 while junior Emily Nau was 65th in 20:48.09.
Johnson is the lone 12th-grader on the state group.
“Myia has been a pillar of everything we’ve been trying to build here,” Smrcina said. “We lose her, but we’ve got everyone else back.”
Smrcina said the performance should make the Tigers hungry for track and also the 2020 cross country season.
“We’re walking away from here like anyone in that winning is better than getting second,” he said. “But these girls know they have nothing to hang their heads about. We finished the season on a high note.”
Class A state meet
Team Scores — Lincoln East 39, Fremont High 59, Papillion-La Vista South 85, Lincoln Southwest 148, Elkhorn 148, Lincoln Pius 177, Elkhorn South 192, Millard North 208, Millard West 218, Millard South 219, Omaha Marian 237, Kearney 251.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Elli Dahl, F, 18:35.59. 2. Berlyn Schutz, LE, 18:35.97. 3. Kayle Crews PLVS, 18:37. 4. Kylie Muma, LE, 18:46. 5. Hannah Ray, LNE, 18:51. 6. Olivia Rosenthal, PLVS, 18:54. 7. Allison Louthan, MN, 18:55. 8. Elizabeth Kramer, Pius, 19:04. 9. Taylor Searcey, LE, 19:07.82. 10. Mara Hemmer, F, 19:12.43. 11. Anna Jennings, PLVS, 19:14. 12. Brianna Rinn, LSW, 19:14. 13. Abigail Schmidt, LE, 19:19.61. 14. Jenna Muma, LE, 19:22.88. 15. Lucy Dillon, F, 19:25.26.