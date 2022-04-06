Davis, Bergan earn top five finishes at DC West Invitational

VALLEY - Thursday’s ripping winds and barely approve freezing temperatures made it a less than ideal day for the Bergan golf team’s first 18 hole tournament of the spring.

“It was brutal out there,” said Bergan coach Chris Rainforth.

That didn’t stop Bergan from a top five finish.

The Knights survived to shoot a 372 as a team, finishing in a three-way tie for fourth with David City Aquinas and Logan View.

Senior Brady Davis led the Knights with an +10, 82, finishing the day in a three-way tie for fifth.

“It was tough, there were a lot of high scores out here today, but I was happy with my front nine,” Davis said. “The back nine didn’t go so well.”

The senior made the turn with a +3, 39 on the card then came in with a 43.

“Just getting off the tee and approach shots were the hardest things,” Davis said. “If you’re hitting greens then you’re putting instead of chipping into the wind.”

Davis, coming off his first state tournament appearance a year ago, has his eyes set on finishing higher than tied for 19th as he did a year ago in Kearney.

“I wasn’t very happy with last year’s ending so, over the summer I was working hard and I have high expectations for myself this year,” Davis said.

The Knights are hoping to make it a team trip this year.

“We set our goals pretty high because we have four of the five guys back from last year that just narrowly missed qualifying for state last year,” Rainforth said.

That includes two other seniors in Spencer Hamilton and Jarret Boggs.

Boggs shaved eight strokes from his front nine 49 to finish with a 90, missing the medal cut line by a stroke.

Hamilton produced a steady 91 with a 45 on the front side and a 46 on the back.

Jared Forsberg rounded out the team score with a 109 followed by Gavin Logemann’s 112.

Bergan will next play in the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational Monday.

