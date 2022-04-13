Davis, Bergan win home triangular

Brady Davis picked up another triangular win Tuesday at Fremont Golf Course, leading Bergan to the team win.

Davis shot a 42, holding off Cedar Bluff’s Luke Carritt by a stroke to claim the victory.

Jared Forsberg finished fourth with a 44 followed by Jarett Boggs in fifth with a 45.

Bergan won with a team score of 180.

Gavin Logemann also shot a round of 50 for the Knights.

Cedar Bluffs finished runner-up in the team standings, combining for a 196 as a team.

Hunter Griffis, Tye Dickes and Caleb Baustian all shot 51’s while Quinn Carritt ended the day with a 58.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0