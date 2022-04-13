Davis, Bergan win home triangular

Brady Davis picked up another triangular win Tuesday at Fremont Golf Course, leading Bergan to the team win.
Davis shot a 42, holding off Cedar Bluff’s Luke Carritt by a stroke to claim the victory.
Jared Forsberg finished fourth with a 44 followed by Jarett Boggs in fifth with a 45.
Bergan won with a team score of 180.
Gavin Logemann also shot a round of 50 for the Knights.
Cedar Bluffs finished runner-up in the team standings, combining for a 196 as a team.
Hunter Griffis, Tye Dickes and Caleb Baustian all shot 51’s while Quinn Carritt ended the day with a 58.