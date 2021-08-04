Davis finishes tied for 32nd at Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship

Brady Davis carded a +8, 79, on the final day of the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship Thursday to finish in a tie for 32nd place at 234.

Davis was a par machine for most of the round with 13 on the day in addition to five boogies.

Davis shot a +9, 80, on the first day to shoot and a +4, 75, on the second day.

Omaha’s Connor Steichen secured the title by three strokes with a three-round total of 213, edging out Omaha’s Jake Boor and Grand Island’s Marcus Holling, who tied for second at 216.

Lincoln’s Thomas Bryson and Gretna’s Christopher Atkinson each shot 217 to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Steichen was aided by a second-round 70 Tuesday. He shook off a slow start Wednesday, which included a double-bogey and two bogeys on the front nine.

Boor made a birdie on No. 15 to move into a tie for first place, but Steichen followed with his own birdie on the hole to regain the lead, and added a birdie on the par-three 17th to extend the advantage.

Boor, who won a Class A state championship in May at Norfolk Country Club, bogeyed the final hole to finish at 74 for the day.

