Davis leads Bergan to opening meet win

Bergan golf opened its season with a resounding win at the West Point GACC Triangular Friday.
Brady Davis was the only golfer to break 40 at the meet, carding a 36 to take home the individual medalist honor.
Spencer Hamilton followed with a 43, tying for second, while Jarett Boggs was a stroke back with a 44, tying for third.
Both Jared Forsberg and Cole Campbell shot 53's to help set the Knights team score at 176.
West Point GACC finished second with a 193 team score while Wahoo Neumann took third with a 208.
Bergan returns to the links Wednesday at the DC West Invitational at Pines Country Club.