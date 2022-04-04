 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Davis leads Bergan to opening meet win

  • 0

Bergan golf opened its season with a resounding win at the West Point GACC Triangular Friday. 

Brady Davis was the only golfer to break 40 at the meet, carding a 36 to take home the individual medalist honor. 

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Spencer Hamilton followed with a 43, tying for second, while Jarett Boggs was a stroke back with a 44, tying for third.  

Both Jared Forsberg and Cole Campbell shot 53's to help set the Knights team score at 176. 

West Point GACC finished second with a 193 team score while Wahoo Neumann took third with a 208. 

Bergan returns to the links Wednesday at the DC West Invitational at Pines Country Club. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont sweeps weekend doubleheader

Fremont sweeps weekend doubleheader

LINCOLN—No. 6 Fremont secured a pair of wins Saturday in an abbreviated Lincoln Pius X tournament, beating Lincoln Northeast 8-7 and Waverly 2-0.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News