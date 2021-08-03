Davis makes the cut at Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship

Brady Davis was the lone area golfer to make the cut at the 54th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship Tuesday, hosted at Fremont Golf Club.
This is the third time Fremont Golf Club has hosted the boys tournament and just the first time for the girls tournament.
“I was really excited when I first heard that it was coming here because I am comfortable here and I just feel like I am playing any other round,” Davis said.
Davis bounced back from an +9, 80, on the first day to shoot a +4, 75, finishing one-stroke inside the cut at 155. He is currently tied for 36th, which proved to be the cutline after two days of golf.
“I am pretty happy with it, considering yesterday I finished triple (boogie), quad (boogie), so I wasn’t real happy after that, but brought it back,” Davis said.
Davis was just +2 heading into the final two holes Monday before back-to-back 8’s marred his scorecard.
There were no big numbers Tuesday with four boogies and a double boogie offset by a pair of birdies.
“The key to shooting good out here is keeping it in the fairways, you’re not going to be shooting a lot of big numbers if you are doing that,” Davis said.
Tyler Show finished one stroke off the cutline, ending the tournament at +14, 156.
Show was +4, 75, after the opening round with five boogies and a birdie.
Tuesday, the Class A state tournament qualifier was +10, 81.
Carson Vecera also just missed the cut, finishing +18, 160, for the tournament.
After posting a +4, 75, on Monday, Vecera faltered with a +14, 85, on day two.
Drake Hull, an incoming freshman at Fremont, was unable to match his first day tally of +7, 78, shooting an 87.
Jarett Boggs shaved four strokes from Monday’s round to finish at +44, 186 for the tournament. He shot a 95 in the first round and a 91 in the second round.
Boggs also caddied Tuesday for Bergan teammate Spencer Hamilton.
Hamilton, who shot a +14, 85, Monday, came back with a +12, 83.
Hooper’s Jake Hagerbaumer post a +5, 76, Tuesday, but was unable to make up any ground after an 88 in the opening round.
Marcus Holling of Grand Island and Connor Steichen of Omaha are currently tied for the lead going into the final day, sitting a -1 for the tournament.
Ansley Giesselman was the lone girls golfer to compete in the 24th Girls Amateur Championship, finishing in 15th with rounds of 89 and 82.