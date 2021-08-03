Davis makes the cut at Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship

Brady Davis was the lone area golfer to make the cut at the 54th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship Tuesday, hosted at Fremont Golf Club.

This is the third time Fremont Golf Club has hosted the boys tournament and just the first time for the girls tournament.

“I was really excited when I first heard that it was coming here because I am comfortable here and I just feel like I am playing any other round,” Davis said.

Davis bounced back from an +9, 80, on the first day to shoot a +4, 75, finishing one-stroke inside the cut at 155. He is currently tied for 36th, which proved to be the cutline after two days of golf.

“I am pretty happy with it, considering yesterday I finished triple (boogie), quad (boogie), so I wasn’t real happy after that, but brought it back,” Davis said.

Davis was just +2 heading into the final two holes Monday before back-to-back 8’s marred his scorecard.

There were no big numbers Tuesday with four boogies and a double boogie offset by a pair of birdies.

“The key to shooting good out here is keeping it in the fairways, you’re not going to be shooting a lot of big numbers if you are doing that,” Davis said.