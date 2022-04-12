Davis records top ten finish at the Bob Simpson

Brady Davis led Bergan at the Bob Simpson Invite held at the Ashland Country Club, carding a 77 Monday to finish ninth.

The Knights as a team shot 348, good enough for a sixth place finish.

Spencer Hamilton cracked the top 25, entering the clubhouse with an 83 to take home 20th place.

Jarett Boggs ended the day with an 87 while both Jared Forsberg and Gavin Logemann shot 101's.

A 70 from Mount Michael's Trevor Gutschewski won the event while Norris captured the team title with a team score of 292 as all five golfers broke 80.

