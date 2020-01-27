The Yutan girls basketball team earned as easy 53-29 road win over Palmyra Friday night.
Molly Davis scored a game-high 25 points, 18 in the first half, to help the Chieftains reach 11-4 on the season.
Yutan held a 27-21 lead at halftime but outscored Palmyra (1-15) 26-8 in the second half. She finished 5 of 8 behind the 3-point line.
"I was disappointed in our play the first half. We missed several bunnies and we allowed Palmyra to score some in transition and on the dribble drive. The girls were also disappointed and they came out with more focus after intermission.," Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. " Our zone controlled their penetration and we didn't allow many second shots."
Johanna Vandenack and Christina Kerkman led Yutan with eight rebounds apiece. All of Kerkman's rebounds were on the offensive end.
You have free articles remaining.
YUTAN 53, PALMYRA 29
|Yutan
|12
|15
|13
|13
|--
|53
|Palmyra
|6
|15
|6
|2
|--
|29
Yutan--Davis 25, Kerkman 9, Josoff 6, Lloyd 4, Vandenack 7, Moroschak 2.
Palmyra--Whyman 3, Davis 2, Sweney 7, Gabriel 11, Booty 2, Wilen 2, Busch 2.