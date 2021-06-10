Davis, Show compete at Nebraska Junior PGA Championships

A pair of Fremont golfers competed in the Nebraska Junior PGA Championships Thursday at Stone Creek in Omaha.

Bergan's Brady Davis finished inside the top 25, tying for 22th in the 16-18 year old bracket with a two-day score of +5, 149.

Davis shot a +2, 74, Wednesday with pars on 14 of the 18 holes. His lone birdie of the round came on the par-5 11th.

Thursday, Davis coupled one birdie with a trio of boogies on the front side.

A birdie on 11 again pushed him to one-over for the day, where he stayed until boogies on 16 and 18 put him one over on the backside.

Fremont' Tyler Show put together an even par on the opening day of the tournament before finishing tied for 36th at +13, 157.

On Wednesday, an eagle on the par-5 fifth plus birdies on the 10th and 17th holes erased a pair of boogies and a double boogie to send him into the final round in a tie for eighth place.

Show was unable to duplicated his opening round with just one birdie for the day.

Ansley Giesselman tied for eighth in the girls 13-15 bracket, carding a +33, 177, for the tournament.

Wahoo's Lauren Thiele was the girls overall champion shooting -7, 137, for the tournament while Lincoln's Thomas Bryson was the boys champion at -10, 134.

