ARLINGTON -- Molly Davis scored 20 points and Emma Lloyd contributed 13 to lead Yutan to a 51-42 win over Arlington on Tuesday night in girls basketball.
Johanna Vandenack added 10 points and Laycee Josoff recorded eight for the Chieftains, who improve to 2-1.
Kylee Bruning led Arlington with nine points. Sarah Theiler added eight while Kailynn Gubbels, Hailey Brenn and Kate Miller finished with seven each. Jaidyn Spoon added four.
Yutan hosts Freeman while the Eagles host Platteview on Friday night.