Davis takes fourth at Simpson Classic

Bergan boys golf finished fifth a the 2021 Bob Simpson Classic Monday at the Ashland Country club. The Knights combined for a 345 team score, with just four strokes separating fifth and second place.

Norris ran away with the team title, shooting a 314.

“Considering the conditions being as windy and cold as they were, I thought we handled it pretty well,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. “They were all pretty solid tee to green today. The one area that we need to get more consistency top to bottom is our short game.”

Brady Davis produced the low round of the day for Bergan, entering the clubhouse with a 75, tying for third place with Mount Michael’s Jacob Goertz.

Jarett Boggs founds his way into the top 20 with an 89, finishing in a six-way tie for 16th place.

Preston Tracy finished a stroke back of Boggs with a 90 and Spencer Hamilton ended his round with a 91. Arlington finished 10th as a team with a team score of 387.

The Eagles were led by Jayden Thompson’s 95.

Both Austin Smutz and Josh Iossi carded 97’s.

Eddie Rosenthal rounded out the team score with a 98.