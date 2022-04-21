Davis takes home second from Lincoln Lutheran Invite

Bergan's Brady Davis continues to be locked in on the golf course, firing a 77 Thursday at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite at Crooked Creek to finish runner-up.

The senior traded two birdies on No. 3 and No. 7 with bogeys on No. 4 and No. 6 to be even at the turn before going five-over on the backside.

Davis finished a stroke back of winner Max Bartels of Lincoln Lutheran.

Bergan finished fifth as a team with a team score of 371. The host Warriors won with a 332.

Spencer Hamilton earned a top 15 finished, entering the clubhouse with a 89.

Jarett Boggs shot a 96 and Cole Campbell rounded out the team score with a 109. Gavin Logemann was two strokes back of Campbell with a 111.

Bergan will stay close to home next week, traveling to North Bend for the North Bend Central Invite at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday before hosting Arlington for a dual Friday at Fremont Golf Club.

