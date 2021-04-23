Davis takes third at Lincoln Lutheran Invite

Bergan's Brady Davis finished third at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite Thursday at Crooked Creek in Lincoln.
The Knights top golfer shot a 78, carding a 41 on the front side before shaving off four strokes for a 37 on the backside.
"Brady was solid again today," Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. "He was a few lipped out putts away from shooting a round close to even par."
Spencer Hamilton notched a top-10 finish, entering the clubhouse with a 91 to take eighth.
Preston Tracy finished in 13th with a 97.
Jared Forsberg added a 101 and Jarett Boggs shot a 102 for the Knights.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!