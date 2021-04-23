 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davis takes third at Lincoln Lutheran Invite
0 comments

Davis takes third at Lincoln Lutheran Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bergan's Brady Davis finished third at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite Thursday at Crooked Creek in Lincoln.

The Knights top golfer shot a 78, carding a 41 on the front side before shaving off four strokes for a 37 on the backside. 

"Brady was solid again today," Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said. "He was a few lipped out putts away from shooting a round close to even par."

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Spencer Hamilton notched a top-10 finish, entering the clubhouse with a 91 to take eighth. 

Preston Tracy finished in 13th with a 97. 

Jared Forsberg added a 101 and Jarett Boggs shot a 102 for the Knights. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News