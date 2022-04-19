 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davis takes third at Scotus Invite

Bergan golf hit the links at the Columbus Scotus Invite Tuesday, finishing fourth as a team. 

The Knights carded a combined 363 team score. Host Scotus won the team title with a 333. 

Brady Davis added another top three finish to his year, entering the clubhouse with an 83 to finish third. 

Spencer Hamilton joined Davis in the top 10 with an 87, finishing 10th. 

Jared Forsberg ended the day with a 96 while Jarett Boggs rounded out the Knights' team score with a 97. 

Gavin Logemann finished the day with a 110.

