Davis wins North Bend Central Invite, Knights finish runner-up

Brady Davis secured his first tournament win Wednesday while Bergan took home second place as a team at the North Bend Central Invite at the North Bend Golf Course.

Davis carded a +2, 72 on the day, making the turn at an even 35, before going two-over on the backside. The senior had streaks of nine- and seven-straight pars with the only hiccups coming on the 10th and 11th holes.

He was matched by Tekamah-Herman’s Jed Hoover and Brody Rogers, but was awarded the title on a scorecard playoff.

The Knights held off Bennington for second place with a team score of 325 to the Badgers 329. Tekamah-Herman ran away from the field with a 296.

The remaining four Knights all broke 90, led by an 83 from Jarett Boggs, an 84 from Spencer Hamilton and an 86 from Jared Forsberg. Non-scoring member Gavin Logemann turned in a round of 88.

Arlington finished fifth with a 343 team score led by a sixth place finish from Eddie Rosenthal, who shot a 78.

Logan View’s Kolton Kriete finished in a three-way tie for 13th with an 82 as the Raiders shot 348 as a squad. Drew Hagerbaumer carded an 85 while Caden Licht shot an 86 and Connor Licht rounded out the team score with a 95.

Hunter Griffis led Cedar Bluffs with an 83 as the Wildcats shot XX as a team. Tye Dickes added an 85 while Tristan Zwiener notched an 87.

Host North Bend Central shot 373 as a team with Owen Ortmeier being the low man for the Tigers at 92.

