Death, taxes, Tigers: Fremont boys win third consecutive state title, Juan Gonzalez captures individual crown

KEARNEY—The Fremont boys cross country dynasty added another chapter to its storied history Friday.

The Tigers, behind an individual championship by sophomore Juan Gonzalez, captured its third consecutive team title.

“It starts with belief,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon. “You just continue to work the process and let the kids believe in it and they flourished.”

Fremont tallied 72 points to claim the crown, we’ll clear of runners-up Millard West (105) and Gretna (108).

As a program, it’s title No. 11 for the Tigers, the most by any Class A program, breaking a tie Lincoln Southwest.

It’s also the first time since 1999 that a Class A school has won three-straight boys titles.

The individual championship came down to one final push from Gonzalez.

The sophomore had one runner left to pass as he hung on to the hip of Lincoln Southwest’s Max Myers in the final leg of the race.

The duo had long passed the pre-race favorite Isaac Ochoa of Norfolk—who led for most of the race after a blistering fast start including a gap of 16 seconds on the field at the two mile mark.

“Today, (Gonzalez) had to make a choice, relax a little bit and stay in the main pack or go after the lead,” McMahon said. “To be patient like that is showing experience beyond his years.”

The late separation from the rest of the field left the pair in a one-on-one race in the final 500 meters.

A sprint up the Kearney Country Club’s 5th fairway, with a gradual incline that belies the calf strains to come, was all that separated the sophomore from a gold medal.

So, he took off.

“It’s all about training,” Gonzalez said. “Being able to stay in good condition in those last few meters as well as the mindset too.”

Gonzalez flew up the final stretch, crossing the line at 15:36.03, arms stretched to the heavens, index fingers pointed up.

He was number one.

“I never thought I’d achieve this until maybe my senior year,” Gonzales said. “To get it done as a sophomore is amazing.”

The sophomore, the lone link to last year’s state championship team, is Fremont’s fifth individual state champion and the first since John Ronhovde won in 2007.

Junior Wes Pleskac joined Gonzalez on the podium, climbing to a sixth place finish in 16:11.68—the junior school record for the course in Kearney

“This is not a day to set records,” McMahon said on the sunny and 78 degree day. “He just knows how to work through a pack. He never went backwards. He was always moving a body forward.”

Sophomore Noah Miller was the third Tiger to cross the finish line, nabbing 24th place with a time of 16:51.16.

Domingo Perez Ramos ended his Fremont cross country career six seconds later, capping his final race with a time of 16:57.96.

Rounding out the team score for Fremont was senior Caleb Sund in 31st place in 17:05.27.

It was Sund’s efforts that allowed the Tigers to take home the team title as runner-up Millard West held the edge for the team trophy though four runners.

“We’ve always preached team first and it’s become sort of their mantra,” McMahon said. “This group’s goal for each other. It’s no different from our first guy to our seventh guy and that’s probably why this team was able to have six new guys and still get the same result. They thought and believed in the same things our past teams have believed in.”

Seniors Will Schulz and Coulter Fritz ended their high school careers with runs of 17:43.23 and 17:52.58, good for 66th and 72nd, respectively.

On the girls side, Fremont wrapped up the season with a sixth place finish in the team standings.

“It was a tall order for them to be here this year and for them to come this far, I’m so proud of them,” said Fremont girls coach Beth McMahon. “I know they are hanging their heads a low, but they shouldn’t be.”

The Tigers tallied 158 points as a squad.

Junior Chloe Hemmer was the first across the line for Fremont, running a 20:30.31 for 33rd place. Her running mate and fellow junior Maris Dahl was hot on her heels, clocking in at 20:33.35 in 34th place.

McKenna Olson moved up to finish 39th, running a 20:43.4 for her final time in a Tigers uniform.

“She’s come a long way,” Beth McMahon said. “She’s going to be an inspiration for Tigers of the future. She would have never imaged running a varsity race, let alone the state meet her freshman year.”

Filling out the Tigers team score was Maddi Grosse in 50th place in 21:03.89 and Ayva Darmenton in 52nd in 21:09.27.

Sydney Glause and Madelyn Wagner both also ran for the Tigers. Glause finished 86th in 22:45.39 while Wagner crossed in 24:30.24for 97th.

“We are going to return a lot of them and they’re going to come back strong,” Beth McMahon said. “That’s what we need to focus on from this point on. That’s what I told them after the race, it’s not about this moment, it’s about where we’ve come from and how much we’ve grown throughout the season.”

Lincoln East won the girls team title with 64 points led by an individual state championship for Mia Murry. Omaha Westside finished runner-up with 123 team points.