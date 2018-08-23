OAKLAND -- Oakland-Craig Head Coach Joe Anderson will look to a deep senior class to lead the Knights to another successful season after finishing 8-3 last fall.
“We will have a lot more quality depth than what we have had in the past,” Anderson said “We will have a chance to put another solid team on the field.”
The Knights will rely on the group of 11 seniors to lead the way on both sides of the ball, with a trio of three-year starters on the offensive line setting the tone.
Cole Bures, Justyn Hale, and Tyson Harney are all three-year starters along with junior Laurence Brands who will also return to the offensive line after starting throughout his sophomore year.
“I feel we will be much better up front this year,” Anderson said. “We have four offensive linemen returning and four or five others that will compete and give us good depth. We have a lot more size than we have had in the past”
The Knights offensive line will look to make some room for senior running back Robby Mayberry who finished his junior season with 321 yards of total offense.
According to Anderson, Mayberry will look to take over the lead back role with junior Ian Lundquist also in the mix for carries.
“Robby (Mayberry) will look to take over at running back. He’s a smart player that does a little bit of everything for us,” he said.
The Knights defense will be anchored by a stable of defensive linemen that along with Hale, Harney, Bures and Laurence Brands will also include a rotation of Mike Brands, John Werner, Michael Maline and Max Ward.
The Knights linebacking group will be led by returning starters Werner and Lundquish, while Mayberry and Jefferson McNeill will head up the defensive backfield.
According to Anderson, his team’s depth has allowed for some intense early season practices that he hopes will translate into physicality throughout the season.
“We’ve had a lot of competition early on in practice and as a group defensively we’ve already looked a lot more physical,” he said. “Throughout the summer the kids did a great job of getting in the weight room, getting stronger and it’s shown so far in practice.”
While the Knights have plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, Anderson will look relatively inexperienced Jared Mulder to take over under center.
While Mulder only has two starts at quarterback under his belt, he made the most of those opportunities as he threw for a total of 490 yard and five touchdowns.
“We have a lot of confidence that Jared can come in and be successful, especially from what he showed when he has had opportunities,” Anderson said. “He’ll have a chance to get his feet wet early.”
Mulder will rely on Garrison Dodge, McNeill and Wyatt Uhing to make plays at the receivers spots, and will also have a big target at tight end in 6-foot-6, 230-pound Wyatt Seagren.
Anderson says that while his team has the depth and experience to be successful, they will have to come together early on as the Knights start the season against Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Ponca over the first three weeks of the season.
“We need to put it all together quickly,” he said. “That’s what I keep telling the guys about being strong defensively early. When you’re still getting your rhythm offensively your defense can carry you.”
The Knights kick off the season at home against Crofton on Aug. 24, before hitting the road to take on Hartington Cedar Catholic on Aug. 31.