Six of the seven members of the Fremont High School boys cross country team that won the 2018 Class A state championship are now in college.
All that is left from the Tigers’ squad that beat Omaha Creighton Prep by 10 points for the state title last October is junior Owen Wagner.
Those type of graduation losses might make some racing enthusiasts believe that FHS coach Sean McMahon is facing a major rebuilding project. That, however, isn’t the case.
“This group is hungry and they want to prove themselves,’ McMahon said. “It is a new group that is getting a great opportunity. They aren’t walking into it thinking it is a rebuilding year. They are looking to take ownership of the team and challenge at the top. I think it is an exciting place for them to be in.”
Wagner finished 28th in Class A last season. He was the fourth-fastest FHS runner at the meet, trailing only current Midland University athlete Jose Gonzalez, University of Nebraska at Kearney runner Wes Ferguson and Ben Schulz.
“Owen is our lone returning varsity runner, but he ran as many miles and was as dedicated this summer as anyone we’ve ever had,” McMahon said.
Seniors Andrew Blocker, Turner Blick and Maxwell Brown have also had “a phenomenal summer,” according to McMahon.
The Tigers, who open their season Friday at the Augustana Twilight Meet at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D., also have a promising sophomore class.
“We’ve got leaders spread very well on our team,” McMahon said. “The talent depth is heavy in our sophomore class, but that certainly doesn’t diminish the other classes. We have six sophomores that have a legitimate shot at making varsity.”
That sophomore class includes Carter Waters, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker, Junior Garcia and Nolan Miller.
“Those five didn’t miss a day,” McMahon said. “They are extremely far along as sophomores and Aaron Ladd is closing the gap, too.”
Wagner and Waters have had the edge on the others in the preseason.
“They are basically training mates,” McMahon said. “They have both been feeding off of the strengths of each other. ... When you put those two together, they bring out the best in each other.”
Taylor, Blocker, Baker, Garcia and Miller could be in the next pack.
“Beth (McMahon, the assistant coach) and I have been impressed with their training,” Sean McMahon said. “I think any of the five of them could be the guy who could drive the pack on any specific day. That is really a huge advantage.”
McMahon also thinks junior Zach McGeorge could make an impact.
“He ran some varsity track for us last year,” he said. “He is a tough kid and will be merging into the pack as far as training. Blick, Brown and Ladd aren’t too far behind.”
The Augustana meet is unique in that the Tigers don’t have to declare a varsity. Fremont will have 11 athletes compete in that division.
“I love that,” McMahon said. “We have a lot of kids that are close by comparison. This gives them that (varsity) opportunity.”
Fremont is No. 4 in the Class A preseason rating behind Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star.
“Papillion-La Vista South and Southwest return phenomenal teams,” McMahon said. “They both deserve to be in the top two. North Star returns the all-class gold medalist (junior Liem Chot) and they have two or three others than have broken 17:00.”
McMahon believes things could change dramatically from now until the state meet.
“I don’t think those three schools have a gridlock of being in the top three,” he said. “This could be one of those seasons where the way things look at the start and at end aren’t the same.”
He believes the Tigers have the potential to be among the state’s elite once again.
“This group has really made the team of 2019 their own,” McMahon said. “They aren’t necessarily trying to live in the shadow of the 2018 team. They learned what they needed from them, watched their examples and are now doing it their way.”