After winning its first state volleyball championship in school history, Fremont Bergan is hoping for another memorable season in 2019.
"They are primed and ready to roll," veteran Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "Some of these players have been in a supporting role and it is their time and their team."
The Lady Knights, who finished 33-4 last season culminating with a sweep of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the D-1 state title game, will open its 2019 schedule on Thursday night at Omaha Roncalli.
Lexie Langley, Haley Kempf and Allison Dieckmann graduated in May, but Wewel said this year's squad will be led by its six-player senior class.
"We always talk with the seniors that it is their team," she said. "I think they are ready to fly. We might be a bit under the radar at this point because we lost those three. They were great players, but we always say that tradition never graduates."
Senior Kaia McIntyre (5-foot-7) is shifting from libero, where she finished with 300 digs as a junior, to setter.
"Kaia is a very athletic girl with a great attitude," Wewel said. "She does a great job of learning as she goes. Last year she did well at the JV (junior varsity) level as they were 12-0. Most of these girls played on that JV team. I think they have great chemistry together and Kaia has bought into that setter role."
Allie DeGroff, a 5-9 senior, was third on the team behind all-stater Langley and Kempf in kills with 220. She also had a team-best 325 digs and finished with 34 total blocks.
"We have four strong hitters," Wewel said. "Allie has liked the right side in the past, but has moved to the left. She is anchoring the position that Lexie had. She has amazing shots. She probably has at least 10 great shots that she can hit on the court. She's also an amazing server. She'll have to block more this year, but she'll anchor our serve receive."
Junior Lauren Baker (5-10) will join senior Emma Walz (6-1) at middle blocker. Baker had 157 kills last fall and led the team with 71 total blocks.
"Lauren also has a lot of shots," Wewel said. "She can take a ball that isn't set very well and make it a great hit. That is what good middles do. She can take anything and make it work. Her and Allie will also anchor our serve receive."
Walz had 57 kills and 19 total blocks a year ago.
"Emma was a middle in JV and we knew she had capabilities to play there," Wewel said. "She is long and lean and can get up. She is a good talker on the court and really likes being in the middle."
Hannah Frost, a 5-11 senior, will be on the right side.
"She has really come on," Wewel said. "She is a lefty that connects with Kaia really well. She'll be running six rotations and so is Emma at this time."
Megan Demuth, a 5-7 outside hitter, and 5-3 Alexis Woods are the team's other seniors that will look to contribute. Demuth will give the Lady Knights a boost at the service line.
Cedar Bluffs transfer Kennedy Bacon, a 5-10 outside hitter, will see significant minutes.
"She has a really big block, which we're going to need if we are going to make it back to state," Wewel said. "She is a good communicator on the court."
Rebecca Baker, a 5-8 freshman and Lauren's younger sister, will see action as a defensive specialist. Wewel said she played well in the Lady Knights' Jamboree matches Tuesday night against Omaha Mercy and Blair.
"We have a pretty good group of freshmen," the coach said.
Wewel was happy with the way her team played in the exhibition matches.
"My concern going into that was our serve and serve receive," she said, "and I thought we did a great job on that."
The Lady Knights will be tested early. After the opener, they play Sept. 3 at Lincoln Christian before competing in the annual Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic at Wisner-Pilger and Pender.
"There will be some good competition that I think we're looking forward to facing," Wewel said.
New to the schedule this year is the Omaha Bryan Tournament that is set for Sept. 13 and 14.