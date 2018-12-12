YUTAN — Yutan shook off the effects of Saturday’s loss to Freeman by downing Tekamah-Herman 52-20 on Tuesday night.
The Tigers jumped to a 4-3 lead, but the Chieftains scored the next 15 points and Tekamah-Herman never recovered.
Yutan coach Rod Henkel said it was a quality bounce-back victory for the Chieftains following a 37-25 loss to Freeman. In that game, Yutan scored the first basket before Freeman scored 18 straight.
“We think we have some nice shooters and we finally hit some from the outside,” Yutan coach Rod Henkel said. “That opened up our lead. I thought we defended well and didn’t allow too many good looks for Tekamah. Our pressure bothered them some.”
McKinley Josoff scored all 10 of her points in the first half, including a trio of 3-point baskets. Josoff’s shooting helped the Chieftains to a 28-11 halftime advantage.
Yutan was up 31-15 before finishing off the Tigers with a 17-0 surge.
The Tigers committed 28 turnovers while the Chieftains only turned the ball over 11 times. Yutan also connected on a season-best six 3-point field goals.
“We wanted to limit (Jadyn) Fleischman and (Anna) Wakehouse and we did a nice job of that,” Henkel said.
Wakehouse led the Tigers, 1-3, with six points while Fleischman was limited to two.
Johanna Vandenack led Yutan with 14 points while Josoff and Taylor Arensberg scored 10 each.
“Johanna had to help run the point for a while with Rylie Jones out with an injury and Molly (Davis) getting two first-half fouls,” Henkel said. “But Molly had a nice floor game with four assists, three steals and no turnovers.”
Arenberg led Yutan in rebounding with six while Vandenack and Emma Lloyd had five each. Arensberg and Lynn Smith, who finished with eight points, had three steals apiece.
The Chieftains play Friday night at winless Conestoga while the Tigers go on the road Friday to face Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The game against the Cougars is the first of six-straight road contests for Yutan.
Box Score
Tekamah-Herman 4 7 4 5 — 20
Yutan 9 19 13 11 — 52
Tekamah-Herman — Maggie Sheets 3, Haille Olson 1, Anna Wakehouse 6, Aubrynn Sheets 4, Jadyn Fleischman 2, Elena Jetensky 2, Kaitlyn Quick 2.
Yutan — Molly Davis 4, McKinley Josoff 10, Johanna Vandenack 14, Taylor Arensberg 10, Lynn Smith 8, Emma Lloyd 2, Christina Kerkman 4.