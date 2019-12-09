VALLEY — Fremont Bergan’s defensive pressure set the tone Saturday afternoon as the Lady Knights defeated Douglas County West 61-26 in prep basketball.
The Lady Knights scored the game’s first 11 points as they went on to build a 20-4 lead after one quarter.
“We talk to the girls about how our press really needs to set the tone,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Last year we were more of a 2-2-1 zone press team and this year we are more of a man-to-man and trap right away type of team. We want to make the other team go fast. I think our press dictates the tempo and that is what we are looking to do each time we step on the floor.”
Freshman Ellie McCarville’s basket cut Bergan’s lead to 24-10 early in the second quarter, but the Lady Knights finished the period on a 13-0 run. Six different Bergan players contributed points during the surge, including Lauren Baker, Allie DeGroff, Aleesha Broussard, Kaia McIntyre Adisyn Mendlik and Anna Prauner.
A field goal by Prauner gave the Lady Knights a 37-10 lead at the break.
“I thought we jumped out pretty well,” Pribnow said. “We started on fire defensively. We did a lot of good things on that side of the court that led to some easy scores for us.”
Bergan also scored the first four points of the second half to extend the streak to 17-0. Faith White ended the scoring drought for the Falcons with a basket early in the third quarter to make it 41-12.
Reserves closed out the win for the Lady Knights, who opened the season Friday night with a home win over Omaha Christian Academy.
“We might’ve been a little leg weary at the end, but a win is a win and we’ll take them whenever we can get them,” Pribnow said.
The Lady Knights had 11 players score, led by Baker with 15 points. She also grabbed six rebounds. DeGroff added nine points and 11 rebounds. Broussard had six rebounds while Kaia McIntyre (five) and Lily Bojanski (four) led Bergan in assists.
The Lady Knights were 23 of 55 from the field (42 percent), but were just 3 of 15 on 3-point attempts. Bergan also went 12 of 33 from the free throw line.
“We got there (to the line) and that will be a work in progress,” Pribnow said. “We have good shooters on this team. We’ll continue to improve on that area and work on it in practice.”
The Lady Knights will host Omaha Brownell-Talbot at 6:30 Friday night before traveling to David City on Saturday to face Aquinas.
Box Score
Bergan 20 17 11 13 — 61
DC West 4 6 7 9 — 26
Bergan — J.Ostrand 2, Mendlik 7, Bojanski 6, McIntyre 4, Rebecca Baker 4, DeGroff 9, Lauren Baker 15, Prauner 4, Mlnarik 4, Broussard 3, Frost 3.