Defense leads NBC girls over West Point-Beemer

While closing down the Cadets on defense, North Bend Central’s offense was efficient with eight players scoring, two in double figures.

Freshman Kaitlyn Emanuel came off the bench and provided a spark for the Tigers. She drove the court off a steal for a layup twice in the first quarter and then drained a huge three late in the second to give NBC a 20-9 lead.

Then in the second half, she hit another big three to put the Tigers up 33-17 with 2:10 to play in the third quarter. She led the team with 12 points.

“We’re about as balanced as you can get with five people that average seven points or more,” Sterup said. “It’s really hard to pick out somebody on our team to guard because we have so many people that can score and that’s what makes us as good as we are. We had that today and we’ll need again tomorrow for sure.”

Sydney Emanuel added 10 points and three others finished with six apiece.

The Tigers will next face Adams Central who upset No. 2-seed Chadron 44-30. It is the first time in the last five trips that NBC had advanced to the second round. Last year they suffered a 52-48 loss to eventual state champion Wahoo Bishop Neumann in the first round.

And its something that the Tigers remember.