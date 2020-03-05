Defense leads NBC girls over West Point-Beemer

Not much was getting by North Bend Central’s defense Thursday afternoon at Devaney Sports Center.
The Tigers allowed just four field goals in the first half and after a big third quarter went on the defeat West Point-Beemer 47-33 in the first round of the Class C1 State Girls Basketball Tournament.
“Defense is all attitude and effort,” NBC senior center Lauren Emanuel said. “We really pride ourselves on defense. It’s simple — if they can’t score they can’t win so that’s what we focus on all the time.”
The Cadets’ leading scorer, junior Sidney Swanson (20.3 points per game), was held scoreless through the first 18 minutes of the game. The junior finally found her groove in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points over the last four minutes to finish with a game-high 14 points.
“When we’re locked in we’re really tough to score against and tonight our girls were really locked in,” NBC coach Aaron Sterup said. “Our goal was to make every shot as tough for them as we could and make people make shots. ...We really succeeded in doing that.”
Emanuel said it was a team effort against WP-B’s star player.
“We relied on each other to help on the backside and keep her under control,” she said.
“They are just so patient on offense so it’s hard to keep that consistency and intensity for 45 seconds or a minute sometimes,” Sterup added. “But we did a really good job of getting them frustrated and once they got frustrated then it kind of made everything easier.”
While closing down the Cadets on defense, North Bend Central’s offense was efficient with eight players scoring, two in double figures.
Freshman Kaitlyn Emanuel came off the bench and provided a spark for the Tigers. She drove the court off a steal for a layup twice in the first quarter and then drained a huge three late in the second to give NBC a 20-9 lead.
Then in the second half, she hit another big three to put the Tigers up 33-17 with 2:10 to play in the third quarter. She led the team with 12 points.
“We’re about as balanced as you can get with five people that average seven points or more,” Sterup said. “It’s really hard to pick out somebody on our team to guard because we have so many people that can score and that’s what makes us as good as we are. We had that today and we’ll need again tomorrow for sure.”
Sydney Emanuel added 10 points and three others finished with six apiece.
The Tigers will next face Adams Central who upset No. 2-seed Chadron 44-30. It is the first time in the last five trips that NBC had advanced to the second round. Last year they suffered a 52-48 loss to eventual state champion Wahoo Bishop Neumann in the first round.
And its something that the Tigers remember.
“Last year we were obviously really close so that has been pushing us all summer and winter to get past this game,” Lauren Emanuel said.
North Bend and Adams Central are set to tip-off at 10:45 Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 48, WEST POINT-BEEMER 33
West Point-Beemer 6 5 9 13 — 33
North Bend Central 13 7 19 9 — 48
West Point-Beemer—Groth 8, Snodgrass 8, Swanson 14, Oligmueller 3.
North Bend Central—Pojar 6, Post 6, K. Emanuel 12, Kluthe 6, S. Emanuel 10, L. Emanuel 5, Gaughen 2, Bishop 1.
