Fremont Bergan advanced Thursday night to the championship game of the Knight Holiday Classic by showcasing its defense.
The Knights limited Pierce to 11 first-half points on its way to defeating the Bluejays 43-31 at the Wikert Event Center.
Pierce was limited to 13 of 40 from the field (32.5 percent). The Bluejays only hit 5 of 17 (29 percent) in the opening half.
Bergan suffered its first loss on Saturday — a 63-58 road loss to Lincoln Christian. The Crusaders hit 10 3-point baskets in that game. The Bluejays hit only three on Thursday, including a pair in the final 1:30 after the game had long been decided.
“We’ve had to learn the hard way. We’ve had some really good perimeter players shoot the ball well against us early in games,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “No. 12 (Gavin Larson) and No. 33 (Dalton Freeman) are very good shooters. We talked about being aware of where those guys were. We worked extremely hard on that and then our bottom guys communicated and were able to cover corner to corner.”
Bergan trailed 4-2 after a pair of baskets by Weston Neitzke, but Dre Vance had nine points during a 12-2 run by the Knights that carried through to the end of the period. Bergan hit five of its first six shots from the field.
“Dre was slippery through their defense,” Mlnarik said. “I think their (Pierce’s) focus was on transition defense. We usually get more points in transition than we did tonight, but Dre gave us that early spark.”
The Knights also scored the first six points of the second quarter to officially make the scoring run 18-2. Riley Lindberg, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, capped the surge with a field goal with 3:52 left in the half to make it 20-6.
“This game was big for power points and also since we were coming off of our first loss,” the 6-4 senior said. “We wanted to start out fast. We got some turnovers and were able to score some points quickly.”
Another Lindberg basket made it 22-8 with :26 left in the half. Carson Oestreich hit the Bluejays’ first trey of the game 23 seconds later to trim the deficit to 22-11.
The second half didn’t start off as well for the Knights. They had three turnovers, went 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free throw line in the opening 2:42. Pierce, though, couldn’t take advantage. Lindberg hit consecutive field goals to make it 26-13 with 4:29 left in the third period. Pierce only got as close as nine points the rest of the way.
Mlnarik said he wasn’t surprised that the Knights bounced back so well from the loss to Christian.
“We had a good week of practice,” he said. “These guys have experienced the highs and lows of a season. We had a good group of seniors on the floor. I had no doubt about the way they would respond.”
One of those seniors, Vance, led the Knights, 6-1, with 18 points. Grant Frickenstein added nine points and four rebounds while Dylan Gartner had six rebounds.
Jadon Magdanz led the Bluejays with eight points. Both Larson and Freeman were held scoreless.
“We wanted to shut down their best player No. 12 (Larson),” Lindberg said. “I know about him because we played AAU ball together this summer. He is a good player.”
Bergan advances to the championship game at 7:30 Friday night against either Hartington Cedar Catholic or South Sioux City.
Box Score
Bergan 14 8 10 11 — 43
Pierce 6 5 8 12 — 31
Bergan — Tyten Vance 3, Dylan Gartner 2, Grant Frickenstein 9, Dre Vance 18, Riley Lindberg 11.
Pierce — Logan Moeller 3, Chaden roth 3, David Cale 2, Jadon Magdanz 8, Weston Neitzke 6, Carson Oestreich 7, CarterRohrich 2.