Allie DeGroff didn’t let anything get in her way of helping Fremont Bergan experience success in volleyball during her four-year career.
The Class D-1 all-stater helped the Lady Knights to a state championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019. She excelled while — at times — coping with a sore back.
“She had a lot of issues with her back, but she worked really hard,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel, who guided the Lady Knights to a 30-12 record in 2019. “She was pretty courageous because it got pretty sore at times. She would always fight back. She has such a passion for the game that I don’t think anything would keep her down.”
DeGroff is the honorary captain of the Fremont Tribune All-Area Team. She is joined on the first team by Hannah Wilson of Fremont High, Kai McIntyre of Bergan, Wahoo High teammates Mya Larson and Elle Glock, Chloe Foral of Douglas County West and Kali Jurgensmeier of Wahoo Neumann.
The 5-foot-10 DeGroff led the Lady Knights with 370 kills, 64 aces and 415 digs. She also recorded 35 total blocks.
“We had six seniors on the team this year and each of them took on different roles,” Wewel said. “As the season progressed and the competition got tougher, Allie did a good job of stepping up for us, but so did the other girls. She was a go-to person to finish a point when we needed it.”
The 5-6 McIntyre shifted from libero in 2018 to setter as a senior. She finished with 975 set assists. The multi-sport athlete was second to DeGroff in digs (319) and aces (62).
“I think making the switch for her was tough in the beginning,” Wewel said. “I told her all along that I would be on her as far as making sure she got the ball where it needed to be. I think once our lineup was set and she got more comfortable, it was easier for her.”
Wewel said McIntyre played well down the stretch.
“She improved each and every game,” she said. “The game moves really quick and she had a lot of information to process about what we wanted to do. It is a tough thing, but she got it down.”
Glock, a 6-0 junior setter, helped the Warriors to a third-place state finish in Class C-1. The USC recruit handed out a school record 1,133 assists as a sophomore and followed that with 1,016 this season. She also added 32 aces, 87 kills and 242 digs.
“She is a great athlete with poise and leadership skills,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “She puts our hitters in good positions.”
One of those hitters is Mya Larson. The 5-11 sophomore recorded 610 kills with a .381 hitting efficiency. She added 22 blocks, 46 aces and 364 digs.
“She is a smart hitter with a lot of shots,” Coach Larson said. “She had many attempts (1,247) with a high efficiency rate. She was also our best passer and defender.”
The 5-9 Wilson is only a junior for the Tigers. She missed some action early in the year due to injury, but helped the Tigers, who faced a challenging Class A schedule, to a 15-18 record.
“Hannah was our team leader and she leaves it all on the court every day,” Fremont coach Cindy Kostek said.
The three-year starter for the Tigers recorded 40 aces, 140 kills, 531 assists and 296 digs.
Jurgensmeier, a 6-1 sophomore, recorded 388 kills and 370 digs for the Cavaliers.
“Kali is a great six-rotation player,” Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said. “She is the complete package. She is great at the net, reads the ball well on defense and serve receive.”
Jurgensmeier also had 57 blocks and 39 aces. With two years left to play, she is already fifth on the school’s all-time chart for kills.
Foral makes the move from the second team last year to the first unit. The 5-11 senior hit .331 while recording 334 kills during the Falcons’ 18-11 season.
“She didn’t play the back row full time this year and still had 219 digs,” Falcons’ coach Bob Wald said.
Foral finished her career with 1,132 kills and a hitting efficiency of .312. She is only the third player in Falcons’ history to eclipse 1,000 kills.
The second team includes Bergan junior Lauren Baker, Kelsie Sears of Wahoo High, Lindsey Thiele of Neumann, Bri Lemke of Mead, Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig and North Bend teammates Lauren Emanuel and Megan Ortmeier.
All-Area
Honorable Mention — Claire Allen, Chase Andersen, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington. Skylar Shanahan, Alyssa Classen, Kalley Sukstorf, Cedar Bluffs. Leah Bevington, Ella Hopkins, Katie Nelson, Graci Rittenhouse, Mazzy Johnson, Douglas County West. Elise Estudillo, Ella Hofer, Emmalee Sheppard, Fremont High. Hannah Frost, Emma Walz, Fremont Bergan. Taya VanLengen, Alyssa Coufal, Howells-Dodge. Dream Daugherty, Emily Lewsin, Reagan Klein, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Emily Quinn, Abby Miller, Delaney Patocka, Rebecca Halbmaier, Mead. Ally Pojar, Cierra Kluthe, North Bend. Kennedy Benne, Ashten Rennerfeldt, Josie Richards, Mya Guzinski, Oakland-Craig. Kendal Brigham, Lillie Mann, Mya Emerson, Taylor Luben, Wahoo High. Emily Coufal, Lauren Thiele, Katie Spicka, Wahoo Neumann. Sidney Swanson, Jadyn Meiergerd, Brooklyn Weddle, West Point-Beemer. Sophia Haas, Brooklyn Bailey, Hanna Knobbe, West Point GACC. Haley Bedlan, Anna Vandenack, Emma Lloyd, Heidi Krajicek, Mya Hays, Yutan.