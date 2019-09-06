WISNER — Fremont Bergan had a successful start to the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic on Thursday night.
The Lady Knights defeated North Bend 25-22, 28-26 and Tekamah-Herman 25-12, 25-12 to advance to play in the tournament’s gold division on Saturday.
Against North Bend, senior Allie DeGroff had 11 kills and three ace serves. Hannah Frost added seven kills and a block while Lauren Baker had six kills and two aces.
Setter Kaia McIntyre had 24 assists and Emma Walz contributed two blocks and two ace serves.
“North Bend was a very good team,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “At the beginning of both of the sets, we did a great job of serving effectively and passing well on serve receive.”
Wewel credited DeGroff and Baker for playing major roles on handling the Tigers’ serves.
“They passed most of the balls for us tonight and they work very well together,” she said.
Consistency, however, was an issue during the match.
“My concern is that midway through each set we struggled just a bit to keep our continuity and our intensity,” Wewel said. “The good news is that we rallied at the end of both of these sets to win these games. One of our themes of the season is ‘two points better’ and we proved that tonight at the end of both of those sets.”
Bergan had an easier time with Tekamah-Herman. McIntyre distributed 18 set assists and had five ace serves.
“She came out on fire in the first game of this match and served very effectively,” Wewel said.
DeGroff hammered nine kills while Walz recorded four kills and two blocks. Kennedy Bacon contributed three kills and Baker had two.
The Lady Knights will play Lutheran High Northeast at 9:30 Saturday morning at Wisner-Pilger. Bergan is also scheduled to play the Gators at 11:30 and Wayne at 1:30 p.m.