Allie DeGroff has had a memorable junior season in athletics at Fremont Bergan.
DeGroff started on Coach Sue Wewel's Class D-1 state volleyball team last fall. In the winter, she was a starter and gave the Lady Knights an inside presence on their D-1 state basketball championship squad.
On Thursday, DeGroff made her presence know in track and field during the Bergan Invitational at Heedum Field.
DeGroff won the shot put with a toss of 38-10 and also captured first place in the discus at 119-8. The latter is the second-best mark in school history, trailing only Pat Conrad's throw of 124-0 set in 1979.
"This means a lot to me," DeGroff said. "That mark has been there a long time and I'm so proud I almost beat it. Hopefully I can get it by districts, but if not I've still get a whole year to get it."
DeGroff helped the Lady Knights finish fourth in the team standings. David City Aquinas won the championship with 178 points. Wahoo Neumann was second with 129 while Lincoln Lutheran was third with 123. Bergan finished with 63.
DeGroff improved her personal record in the discus by more than three feet on Thursday. She credits Bergan assistant coach Seth Mruz with helping her improve this season.
"Things are coming together," she said. "I've had my ups and downs, but Mr. Mruz has helped me a lot. I've got my spin down better and he has taught me different ways to get quicker and throw it farther."
While volleyball and basketball are DeGroff's true loves in athletics, she has enjoyed track.
"I like to stay active and it is a good way to help me school," she said. "I'm not one to sit around and do nothing. I like to constantly be moving. It is kind of a hobby for me. Volleyball and basketball are definitely my top two sports."
While DeGroff was pleased to close in on Conrad's school mark, she was also happy with her performance in the shot put -- an event she was a state qualifier in as a sophomore.
"I like the shot better because I feel I'm better at it and more consistent," she said. "I thought I did pretty well."
Kaia McIntyre joined DeGroff as a first-place finisher for the Lady Knights. She took top honors in the 800 meters in 2:27.08 and was fifth in the 1,600 in 6:06.48.
Lauren Baker was second to Midland University volleyball recruit Hope Leimbach in the long jump. The Lincoln Lutheran senior took first with a mark of 16-3 while Baker went 15-5. Haley Kempf of the Lady Knights was third at 15-5.
Lily Bojanski cleared 7-6 in the pole vault to place third. She joined Kempf, DeGroff and Baker on Bergan's fourth-place 400-meter relay team (55.45).
The Bergan boys finished fifth in the team standings with 71 points. Wahoo Neumann won the title with 134 while Aquinas (116), Lincoln Lutheran (102) and Boys Town (82) were next.
Freshman Koa McIntyre continued his impressive spring by winning the 100 (11.16) and 200 (22.84). He was also third in the 400 (50.17).
Senior Grant Frickenstein was the runner-up in the high jump (5-8) while Jacob Johnson finished third in the pole vault (12-0).
Dre Vance finished third in the 800 meters in 2:04.30 and was fourth in the 1,600 (5:03.24). Dylan Gartner also placed in two individual events. The senior was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.30) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (44.07).
The Bergan teams will compete Thursday at Wisner-Pilger in the C-3 district meet.