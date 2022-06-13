Denker wins title at Fremont tournament

Fremont's Kate Denker captured a tournament title at the Fremont First State Bank tournament Saturday.

She won the girls' 16 and under singles division, making a charge through the bracket as the six seed.

Denker opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Elsje Vander Dussen then followed it up with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Pujitha Mudhelli in the semifinals.

She completed her undefeated run by knocking off the top-seeded Elsa Johnson in the finals 6-3, 6-2.

Denker was one of five Fremont athletes competing in the tournament.

Cameron Indra finished fourth in the 18 and under boys division.

He battled passed Ryan Fitton in the opening round 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 only to fall 1-6, 2-6, in the semifinals.

In the third place match, Indra lost 4-6, 3-6 to Asher Saulsbury.

Fellow Tiger Jacob Broeker also lost to Saulsbury, 0-6, 0-6 in the opening round.

Broeker was knocked out of the tournament on a 8-0 loss to Ian Armburst.

Tate Olson competed in the boys 12 and under bracket, going 0-2 while Luke Olson competed in the boys 14 and under division, also finishing 0-2.

Briefly

* The Fremont Tennis Association will be hosting two tennis events on Saturday, June 18: a Boys’/Girls’ 12-18 Green and Yellow Ball and a Boys’/Girls’ 10 & Under Orange Ball.

The two half-day events are recommended for beginner and intermediate level players.

Registration is due by Wednesday, June 15.

Registration forms can be found at the Fremont YMCA or by emailing Fremont tennis coach Justin Bigsby at justin.bigsby@fpsmail.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0