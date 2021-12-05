Depth on display for Bergan in win over St. Mary's

The paradox of the 2021 Bergan girls basketball team is that despite losing one of the best players to come through the program off of last year’s state placing team, the Knights haven’t had a drop off and may possibly be stronger.

“Everyone realized that yes, we graduated a really good player from last year, but we are also very good players as well and now it’s their time to shine,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

Bergan returns four of it’s starting five from last year’s third place finish with the biggest hole in the line-up being the scoring vacuum left behind by Lauren Baker’s departure to Concordia to play college hoops.

“Last year it was Lauren’s show and everybody just got her the ball and tried to stay out of her way and she was going to get 18 to 25 every night and everybody else just played their role,” Pribnow said. “This year, everybody sees that well, if I am open, I better go shoot it because if I don’t shoot it, somebody else will.”

That depth was on display Saturday as Bergan, ranked No. 2 in D-1 in the preseason poll, trounced D-2 No. 9 St. Mary’s 56-34.

Eight different Knights scored with three in double-figures led by 16 from junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik.

“We have a lot of girls that can run, can play defense and shoot the ball,” Pribnow said.

Mlarnik scored the first four points of the night while the Knights defense kept the Cardinals scoreless until the two minute, three seconds mark of the first quarter.

“The fear coming into this year was that we’ve always had a zone buster, somebody who can go shoot the three at a really high rate,” Pribnow said. “Our zone buster now is Kaitlyn in the middle of the floor and let her go one-on-one with a post player.”

Bergan held a 12-3 lead at the end of one.

Senior Adisyn Mendlik took care of the scoring in the second quarter, knocking down three 3-pointers and scoring all 11 of her points in the frame as Bergan took a 33-9 lead into the locker room.

Mlnarik and Rebecca Baker both tallied five points in the third quarter while Adi Gilfrey knocked down her second three-pointer to finish with 10 points on the night as Bergan kept the Cardinals at bay.

Bergan moves to 2-0 with the win, following up a 63-32 victory over Fort Calhoun in its season opener Friday night.

