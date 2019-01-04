OMAHA — Facing Class B’s Omaha Roncalli for the second time in five days wasn’t a problem for Class D-1’s fourth-ranked Fremont Bergan on Thursday.
Allison Dieckmann scored 20 points and fellow senior Haley Kempf contributed 17 as the Lady Knights defeated the Crimson Pride 60-45. Last Saturday, Bergan downed Roncalli 55-47 in the championship game of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. In that game, the Crimson Pride staged a furious second-half comeback, but fell short.
“It was a little shaky a couple of times tonight,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “It made me think it might be a repeat of the holiday tournament where they went on a run at the end. Fortunately, we buckled down on the defensive side and bought into the fact that they (the Crimson Pride) are not a great outside shooting team.
“Once we started giving them a step and stopped letting them get to the basket, our defense led into our offense. That was good to see in the second half.”
Dieckmann helped the Lady Knights seize control in the first half.
Kaia McIntyre’s basket put Bergan up 5-2, but Samantha Mausbach field goal pulled the Crimson Pride to within 5-4. After a Kempf free throw, Dieckmann nailed one of her trio of 3-point baskets in the period. Bergan ended the quarter on a 15-1 run. Hannah Frost’s basket off a Kempf assist gave the Lady Knights a 20-5 advantage entering the second quarter.
Pribnow said the strong start helped the Lady Knights in their quest to beat the same quality opponent for the second time in less than a week.
“To do that and come in here on their home court and get a double-digit win like this is huge,” he said.
Junior forward Allie DeGroff picked up her third foul early in the second quarter. Roncalli got as close as 25-14 on a Maubach basket with 5:56 left in the half, but Dieckmann, Kempf and reserve Hannah Frost provided an offensive spark.
“Allie is not only a strong on the interior, she is a girl that is going to score for us,” Pribnow said. “She shoots 58 percent from the field so when the ball goes up, it has a good chance of going in. She overcame the foul trouble and helped us a lot in the second half.”
A Mausbach basket cut the deficit to 37-27 early in the third quarter, but Lily Bojanski’s lone basket of the game started a 9-0 Bergan run that effectively ended Roncalli’s hopes.
“We did things right down the stretch,” Pribnow said. “We took care of the basketball and in the fourth quarter we were able to run off some clock.”
DeGroff and Frost finished with eight points apiece as the Lady Knights improved to 8-3. Mausbach had 13 for Roncalli, 6-4. Abbey Schwarz added nine.
Bergan will play Saturday at Arlington in a girls-boys doubleheader. The Lady Knights will face the Eagles at 6 p.m.
“It is a good rivalry,” Pribnow said. “Our kids like to play them and they know a lot of the Arlington girls. It will be another test for us.”
Box Score
Bergan 20 13 16 11 — 60
Roncalli 5 18 11 13 — 45
Bergan — Allison Dieckmann 20, Haley Kempf 17, Allie DeGroff 8, Lily Bojanski 2, Kaia McIntyre 5, Hannah Frost 8.
Roncalli — Samantha Mausbach 13, Abbey Schwarz 9, Liza Sprakel 6, Payton Stoffel 2, Katleyn Kinney 4, McKenna Murcek 6, Ella Matthies 1, Abby Bennett 4.