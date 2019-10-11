Tracy George knows all about how cancer can affect families.
George, whose mother, Nancy, is a cancer survivor, is one of the organizers for the Dig Pink volleyball event Tuesday night at Fremont High School. The Tigers will host Lincoln Southwest in freshmen, reserves, junior varsity and varsity games. The latter is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
A silent auction, raffles and a bake sale are scheduled throughout the night with all funds raised going to breast cancer research. Fans are asked to wear pink with one student being selected as “super fan” for wearing the best pink gear.
George’s daughter, Mickey, is a member of the Fremont varsity team. While this is Tracy George’s first year of helping with the Tigers’ annual event, she has experience organizing similar fundraisers.
“My mom is a survivor of three different types of cancer,” George said. “She has been (cancer-free) for about 15 years now. It is really personal to me because of that.”
Others helping with the event include Shauna Hofer, Wendy Gustafson, Dolly Bobbett and Kim Pemberton.
“Thank goodness that I have a lot of good people to work with and everyone is taking over different areas,” George said. “It is time consuming, but I’m pretty organized.”
There will be raffles and silent auctions for various items and baskets, including gym memberships, spa/beauty baskets, foursomes for golf at Iron Horse Golf Club in Ashland, signed memorabilia, Creighton and University of Nebraska at Omaha basketball tickets, wine basket from NAPA and Wine 121, house cleaning services, restaurant gift cards and more. Pink hair scrunchies will also be for sale.
“There will be a lot of fun things that will be going on throughout the night,” George said.
The night is also designed to celebrate cancer survivors and bring awareness to the disease.
“It is astronomical how many people are dying — even at a young age — from breast cancer,” George said. “I think this type of event helps in creating awareness of cancer in general and allows people to feel more comfortable with something that is such a big epidemic across the country. There will be a lot of survivors there on Tuesday, including my mom.”
It is also Senior Night and the last chance for fans to see the Tigers play at home this season.
“It is a good opportunity for the community to come out and see these girls play,” George said. “They are a great bunch of girls — freshmen all the way up to seniors will be playing. It is a good way to support the team. They are just like any team, they work really hard and should be celebrated.”