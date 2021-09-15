Digging her new position - Elise Estudillo's move to libero aiding Fremont volleyball

Ever since Elise Estudillo entered the Fremont volleyball program, she has wanted to be the Tigers libero.

It was only this fall, her senior year, which she got the don the opposite color jersey of her teammates on game day.

“I’ve always wanted to play libero since my freshman year, so it’s very rewarding to get to do it my senior year and I am really trying to embrace it and give it my all for the one year,” Estudillo said.

The past two seasons, the Tigers needed her services at the net.

Estudillo led the team in kills as a sophomore with 209 then followed it up with 139 last fall.

“She wanted the position, but she is a really good hitter, so we weren’t sure that we were able to do that,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “Having (freshman) Mattie Dalton come in and play that role allowed us to give it to her and I just saw a whole new level of appreciation from her.”

Dalton, who is having a breakout year of her own, up to 101 kills, good for second best on the team, allowed Fremont to retain enough offensive firepower while moving Estudillo to the back row.