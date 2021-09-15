Digging her new position - Elise Estudillo's move to libero aiding Fremont volleyball

Ever since Elise Estudillo entered the Fremont volleyball program, she has wanted to be the Tigers libero.
It was only this fall, her senior year, which she got the don the opposite color jersey of her teammates on game day.
“I’ve always wanted to play libero since my freshman year, so it’s very rewarding to get to do it my senior year and I am really trying to embrace it and give it my all for the one year,” Estudillo said.
The past two seasons, the Tigers needed her services at the net.
Estudillo led the team in kills as a sophomore with 209 then followed it up with 139 last fall.
“She wanted the position, but she is a really good hitter, so we weren’t sure that we were able to do that,” said Fremont coach Karen Nelsen. “Having (freshman) Mattie Dalton come in and play that role allowed us to give it to her and I just saw a whole new level of appreciation from her.”
Dalton, who is having a breakout year of her own, up to 101 kills, good for second best on the team, allowed Fremont to retain enough offensive firepower while moving Estudillo to the back row.
“Having her in the back row is always calming because she reads the ball and has a lot of court time, a lot of volleyball,” Nelsen said. “She’ll just take over. I’ll even see her when somebody is struggling, she’ll cheat their way and be like, I’ve got you. When you have someone on the court saying, ‘I’ve got you’ and takes that next pass, it gives you confidence that she has your back.”
Estudillo has embraced her back row role wholeheartedly., especially from the leadership perspective.
“The leadership role of that position and having other people transition into new positions was definitely a big challenge,”
Nelsen said she’s seen the leadership on and of the court.
“What people don’t know about Elise is that she organizes every team bonding, calling to make sure they have rides,” the first year Fremont coach said.
The on the court performances have been stellar as well. Estudillo leads the team in digs with 211 through just 42 sets.
Following Tuesday’s sweep of Lincoln High, Estudillo was honored for reaching 1,000 career digs.
“I’ve been working for it, been really excited for it since my sophomore year, so I am really excited,” Estudillo said.
She is up to 1,067 for career after 15 digs against the Links.
Fremont beat Lincoln High 25-19, 25-23, 25-20.
Estudillo's service game was pivotal for the Tigers, including an ace to seal set two, serving 27 times with a pair of aces and just one error.
Mya Bolden set down the game-winning kill to finish with eight, matching Dalton in the game. Grace Williams led the Tigers with nine kills.