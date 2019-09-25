{{featured_button_text}}
The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the 2019 girls district golf assignments.

Fremont High School is in the A-3 tournament that is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.

Other teams scheduled to compete with the Tigers include: Lincoln East, Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Ralston/Omaha Mercy.

Fremont Bergan will play Oct. 8 at the Oakland Golf Club in the C-2 tournament.

Oakland-Craig, Arlington, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, Fullerton, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo High and West Point-Beemer will also be participating.

