The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the 2019 girls district golf assignments.
Fremont High School is in the A-3 tournament that is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.
Other teams scheduled to compete with the Tigers include: Lincoln East, Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, Ralston/Omaha Mercy.
Fremont Bergan will play Oct. 8 at the Oakland Golf Club in the C-2 tournament.
Oakland-Craig, Arlington, Boone Central, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson/Leigh, Columbus Scotus, Fullerton, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Roncalli, Wahoo High and West Point-Beemer will also be participating.