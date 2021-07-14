District set for First State Bank Post 20 Seniors

The field is set for the A-6 District tournament.

The First State Bank Post 20 Seniors will start their title defense from two summers ago at 11 a.m. Friday, squaring off for the third time in five days against South Sioux City.

“We are a really veteran club and we’ve got a lot of kids that have been in our program for multiple years and I think they are ready,” First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden said after Monday’s doubleheader sweep. “Postseason baseball-wise, I think they are ready for it, but it’s got a different feel to it and you’ve got to be ready for it.”

Fremont beat South Sioux City 11-2 and 10-2 Monday night in the regular season finale.

Gretna earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by Grand Island Home Federal as the second seed.

Gretna earned a bye as the top seed while Grand Island Home Federal will face Grand Island U-Save, the No. 7 seed, the opening round.

No. 4 Columbus and No. 5 Norfolk will square off for the right to play Gretna.

First State Bank is 6-4 against district opponents on the year with all four losses coming against Gretna (8-3, 4-1) and Grand Island Home Federal (8-7, 1-0)

The double elimination tournament guarantees all teams two games with First State Bank playing at either at 3 p.m. Saturday in the the winners bracket or at 11 a.m. in the losers bracket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0