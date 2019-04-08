Dillon Dix kept Omaha Skutt's hitters off-balance on Saturday afternoon.
The senior tossed a four-hitter and struck out five as Fremont Bergan defeated the SkyHawks 4-1.
“Dillon had another phenomenal outing today and we played very clean defensively as well," Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said, referring to the zero errors committed by the Knights.
Mitchell Glause had a RBI single in the second inning to help Bergan break to a 2-0 lead. The Knights added two more in the fifth.
Austin Oswald drove in Skutt's lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Eli Herink led Bergan with a triple, a single and a run scored. Dix had a double while Donnie Mueller, Austin Callahan, Mitchell Glause, Brennan Callahan, Brody Sintek and Dawson Glause had one single each.
Brennan Callahan, Austin Callahan and Sintek joined Mitchell Glause in recording one RBI apiece.
“We were very balanced offensively and got great production up and down our lineup," Hayden said.
Ryan Doble took the loss. He worked five innings and allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks. He struck out three.
The win improves Bergan to 3-2 while Skutt falls to 3-6.
Skutt won the junior varsity game 13-4.
Spencer Sorensen had two hits and scored twice for Bergan. Sam Gifford had a single and scored once. Conner Richmond scored a run while Brady Benson, Hunter Bacon, Hunter Mueller and Camden McKenzie had one single apiece.
Travis Johnson took the loss while Devon Brown and Richmond also pitched.
On Monday night, the Knights lost 3-2 to Millard South.
Bergan trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh before mounting a rally.
Dawson Glause doubled and Donnie Mueller walked with two outs. Dix knocked in a run with a double before Austin Callahan drove in another run with an infield single.
South retired the final batter on a fly out to right.